New Jackson Co. school looking to acquire athletic fields from Grand Ridge

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County school district is getting everything squared away as they prepare to welcome a new K-8 school in the community. The school board met with the city of Grand Ridge to discuss the updates Tuesday.

Tuesday night’s meeting was all about seeing if the school district could acquire a park the City of Grand Ridge currently owns and the present school and middle school both use. They need athletic fields for the brand new k-8 school.

The new school will be called Grand Ridge K-8. Students from Snead’s elementary school and Grand Ridge school will attend the school in the future

“Both of them are real old and it’s time for a new state of the art for the east side of the county,’ said superintendent Steve Benton.

The school will be built where the current Grand Ridge school is now. The new library, gym and some classrooms will stay, but the rest will go.

“Our plans are to build the elementary side first and then after we get that completed tear down the middle school side then start there,” said Benton.

They are still in the process of getting the funding. They need $52 million to complete this school. and getting the athletic fields.

The City of Grand Ridge will work with school board and will make a decision on how to handle giving them the park.

When the funds are received, and the plans are finalized the school can be built.

“So, we will hopefully start in July with the new construction here,” said Benton.

They are hoping to have the new school built in two years.

“I’m looking forward to the east side of Sneads and Grand Ridge because they well deserve a new school their facility is real old and it’s time for them a new one,” said Benton.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.