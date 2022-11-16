Panama City Police asking for help in finding missing man

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing adult.

According to officers, 43-year-old Dorwin Rene Gonzales was last reported walking away from Life Management early Tuesday. Gonzales is 5′3′', last seen wearing a blue shirt, brown jacket, and black shorts.

PCPD says anyone with information is asked to call the department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

