Panama City Police asking for help in finding missing man

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing adult.

According to officers, 43-year-old Dorwin Rene Gonzales was last reported walking away from Life Management early Tuesday. Gonzales is 5′3′', last seen wearing a blue shirt, brown jacket, and black shorts.

PCPD says anyone with information is asked to call the department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

