Salvage Santa is back

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For decades Mike Jones has been known as Salvage Santa in Bay County.

Every year he collects donated bikes and toys in order to help underprivileged kids in the area.

This year he is back and needs more items.

“We need toys for children under five,” Jones said. “We need 20 inch boys and girls bicycles. That is the most sought after bike. We’re probably going to give away 300 bikes this year.”

If you would like to donate, you can drop items off at 2715 Hills Boro Avenue Panama City, Fl.

