Spam launches figgy puddy flavor for the holidays

Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.
Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.(Spam.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Since pumpkin spice Spam was surprisingly popular a few years ago, the canned meat brand has introduced another unique holiday flavor – Spam Figgy Pudding.

Figgy pudding is a traditional British Christmas dessert made with seasonal spices, beef fat and dried fruit.

Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.

Spam Figgy Pudding could be a nice addition to your holiday charcuterie board. At the very least, it will be a talker at your holiday gathering.

The holiday-inspired Spam variety is now available for a limited time through the Amazon, Walmart or Spam websites.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

family loses house in lynn haven fire
Lynn Haven family loses everything in house fire
Six men were located and arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and US Marshals Task Force...
Six men involved in New York homicide case arrested in Panama City
Suspect wanted in convenience store break in in Panama City.
Police searching for suspect who used sledgehammer to break in to Panama City convenience store
Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
More charges filed in Michael Johnson case

Latest News

An experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease has shown disappointing results in clinical...
New Alzheimer’s drug disappoints in trials
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Musk testifies in lawsuit over Tesla compensation package
FILE — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,...
McConnell reelected Senate GOP leader; Scott’s bid rejected
FILE - Brendan Fraser attends the TIFF Tribute Awards during the Toronto International Film...
Brendan Fraser says he won’t participate in Golden Globes