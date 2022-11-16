This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is....

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cadence Richey is an eighth grader at Mowat Middle School.

“I feel very honored to win that award,” Cadence said. “I never thought I would be winning that award.”

Cadence enjoys his algebra class even if he said it isn’t his best subject.

“It’s really funny because I like doing math, I just can’t do it,” Cadence said.

He also enjoys walking the halls and chatting with friends.

“My favorite part of being here probably is friends I don’t get to see outside of school,” Cadence said.

Cadence stays busy with extracurriculars. He was a part of the band for a few years, then found interest in a tech class. Now, as he looks forward to high school next year, he wants to try out for sports.

“I want to join the football team in high school,” Cadence said.

He plans to continue his hard work and finish up eighth grade strong. Congratulations Cadence!

