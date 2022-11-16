This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cadence Richey is an eighth grader at Mowat Middle School.

“I feel very honored to win that award,” Cadence said. “I never thought I would be winning that award.”

Cadence enjoys his algebra class even if he said it isn’t his best subject.

“It’s really funny because I like doing math, I just can’t do it,” Cadence said.

He also enjoys walking the halls and chatting with friends.

“My favorite part of being here probably is friends I don’t get to see outside of school,” Cadence said.

Cadence stays busy with extracurriculars. He was a part of the band for a few years, then found interest in a tech class. Now, as he looks forward to high school next year, he wants to try out for sports.

“I want to join the football team in high school,” Cadence said.

He plans to continue his hard work and finish up eighth grade strong. Congratulations Cadence!

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

family loses house in lynn haven fire
Lynn Haven family loses everything in house fire
Six men were located and arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and US Marshals Task Force...
Six men involved in New York homicide case arrested in Panama City
Suspect wanted in convenience store break in in Panama City.
Police searching for suspect who used sledgehammer to break in to Panama City convenience store
Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
More charges filed in Michael Johnson case

Latest News

Congratulations to this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week, Jayshawn Conerly.
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
Mowat Middle School
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
850Strong Student of the Week
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is....
Sneads High School
This Week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...