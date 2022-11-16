Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cold front that brought rain to the panhandle on Tuesday has pushed east of our area and now chilly temps are filtering into NWFL. For tonight skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. On Wednesday expect mostly cloudy skies with peek-a-boo sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will be North at 10-15 mph. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through Thursday. Sun finally returns briefly on Friday before the clouds return this weekend. Highs through the weekend will be in the 50s to near 60 with lows in the 30s/40s. Our next chance of rain is a small chance Saturday night.

In the tropics all is quiet with no new activity in the next 5 days.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.