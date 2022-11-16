Two companies lose property tax breaks in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two companies the Bay County Economic Development Alliance recruited to the area are no longer eligible for a tax break.

Bay County Commissioners voted to end property tax breaks for Air Temp of America, Inc. and Clark & Sons at Tuesday’s meeting.

They said the two companies closed shop in Bay County mainly due to Hurricane Michael and the pandemic.

Air Temp of America, Inc. was located on 15th St. next to Culligan Water in Panama City. Clark & Sons was in the existing Port Intermodal Distribution Center where the new FedEx facility is being built off of Highway 231.

The two companies were going to offer 100 jobs over a 5-year-period. They were also going to provide wages equivalent to 115% of the average Bay County salary.

However, Bay EDA President Becca Hardin said the overall economic impact of the two companies not doing business in the area is marginal.

“Both of the projects we discussed today are what we call “smaller” projects,” Hardin said. “As a matter of fact, 50 jobs is our threshold of what we work as a Bay County Development Team. On average, our projects range from 100 to 1,000 jobs.”

Hardin said Bay EDA made five new company announcements this year that equates to more than 800 jobs.

She also said Air Temp of America, Inc. is considering coming back to Bay County at some point.

