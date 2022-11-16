Wear It Wednesday with Lo Maintenance Living

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The colder temperatures outside have Sam and Jessica digging out their winter clothes.

In this week’s Wear It Wednesday, Sam and Jessica shopped their own closet to create their looks. They realized, while doing so, their closets need some organizational help!

Lauren Lee from Lo Maintenance Living joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to share tips on how to best utilize the space in your closet.

If you think you’re in need of Lauren’s help, you can visit her website here or on Instagram @lomaintenance_living.

Check out the videos attached to this article for tips you don’t want to miss.

