Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a cloudy start with the cold front sliding out to the east and slowly pulling the low-level clouds out with it. However, some upper-level moisture in the form of cirrus clouds will move in as well today. We’ll start the day cloudy but see some bits of sunshine peeking through by lunch and a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.

Dress warmly. It’s a chilly start in a slightly breezy northerly wind. We’re mainly getting started in the upper 40s inland to low 50s on the coast. But there won’t be too much warming up to do under the clouds and in the breeze for the morning drive. We’ll stay in the 50s for much of the day in fact. Only a few south and southeast of Hwy20 and Hwy231 will see temperatures reach 60 degrees.

Northerly winds continue to draw in cooler conditions for the rest of the week. Lows will slip into the 30s and 40s right through the weekend with temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s in the afternoons.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies to start with the clouds breaking a bit into the afternoon for a mix of some sun and mostly clouds. Your 7 Day Forecast has a much colder air mass moving in for the rest of the week with highs struggling for most away from the coast to reach the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.