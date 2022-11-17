PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s that time of the year again. The 46th Annual Greek Food Festival is back at St. John the Theologian Greek Orthodox Church.

Lunch will be served on Friday and Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m.

Orders can be made and picked up at the church located at 136 West Baldwin Road Panama City, FL 32405.

The fun doesn’t stop there as a church tour and silent auction will be available as well.

For a complete menu list, you can view the Festival’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.