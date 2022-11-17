Arnold High School’s Got Hope Club raises money for cancer patients

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Arnold high school club is bringing hope to cancer patients. The “Got Hope Club” is an organization that helps support pediatric cancer patients.

They raise money by having a powder puff football game, they’ll use the money to fill care packages. The baskets will be delivered to cancer patients at the HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital around Christmas time.

Anna-Katherine Risalvato, the Got Hope club president, for Arnold High School says they want to make sure the cancer patients feel cared for in hospitals.

“I think is very important because cancer is a part of everyone’s lives,” said Risalvato. Everyone is affected by it, the club was founded by Elysium McCranie and Bea McGowan who lost their fathers during Christmas time which is why we do the Christmas care packages. It does affect everyone so its important to bring awareness and to raise money for cancer.”

They want to expand the powder puff fundraiser in the future by competing with other schools.

