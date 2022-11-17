DeFuniak Springs hosts live fire training for other panhandle agencies

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters across the panhandle are getting extra training in DeFuniak Springs.

The training is live fire training for certified fire instructors. The goal is to help instructors get their live fire training certifications so they can go back to their own agencies and train new firefighters.

Members from South Walton Fire, Escambia County, Skyline Fire Rescue, and other agencies across the panhandle attended.

The participants learned about new fire laws and safety guidelines. They also got some hands-on training with simulated emergencies.

Lieutenant James Stultz with the DeFuniak Springs Fire Department said it is an honor for the city to host this training.

“We were very proud to be able to offer this opportunity to all the outside agencies,” Stultz said. “DeFuniak Springs is kind of halfway between Tallahassee and Pensacola. It’s a nice middle ground for people to travel”

Stultz said there is still a shortage of firefighters statewide If you are interested in learning more about how you can become a firefighter, click here.

