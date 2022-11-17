ECP expansion projects approved as demand grows

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is looking to expand as more people are traveling in and out of the panhandle.

“One will be a bag room expansion which will make it so that when you check your bag, it’ll make it easier for airline employees to make sure your bags get on the airplane in an efficient manner,” said Parker McClellan, executive director of ECP.

The federal government is funding the estimated $8 million projects. It’s all in an effort to make the on-boarding process run more smoothly. However, that’s only one agenda item the airport is juggling. They’ll expand the North terminal in the near future.

“The only direction we can move is to the North to expand for future development,” McClellan said.

Building restrictions are preventing them from exhausting other areas. However, the project will by no means be small.

“What we’re doing is building that space out,” McClellan said. “We’ll have restrooms, additional concessions, a restaurant.”

The project will also include gates later on to accommodate growing demand in the area. Additional parking is also a top agenda item with the holidays just around the corner. ECP officials said they are expecting an additional 1,000 cars this Thanksgiving holiday season alone.

“Well there’s going to be more people in the building,” McClellan said. “We understand that. It’s all in that compact travel period so we’re just ready for that and that’s what we do.”

There are other projects officials want to tackle but they need additional federal funding. McClellan said he plans to make a trip up to Washington, D.C., to show support for the airport.

