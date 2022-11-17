Firefighters rescue man trapped in grain bin
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLGATE, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man was rescued after he became trapped in a grain bin in North Dakota, officials said.
The incident happened Wednesday morning in Colgate when dispatchers received a 911 call about the man who was trapped.
Fire departments were able to rescue the man. He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
No further information was available.
