Florida farmers struggling as cotton production and prices hit lows

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The price of cotton is down across the nation and it is impacting farmers, including in Jackson County.

Bud Baggett with Baggett Farms, in Marianna, said it’s been tough for business.

“It just seems like everything is against the farmer right now were trying our best and we’re struggling,” said Baggett.

Droughts and extreme heat drove down crop production. On top of that, chemical and fertilizer costs have doubled, putting more of a strain on cotton farmers.

Leaving him with a razor thin profit margin.

“The prices, basically facing the contracts, is what we’ve up against dealing with,” said Baggett. “The inputs so high and then trying to hit this market just right the 1.30 cent per pound fell out. So now were dealing with 85 to 90. You try and catch that, you know, wherever you find is a lucky spot, and that’s kind of what were dealing with,” said Baggett.

On Wednesday, the price of cotton dropped two cents from Tuesday.

