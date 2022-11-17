Florida farmers struggling as cotton production and prices hit lows

cotton prices down jackson co
cotton prices down jackson co(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The price of cotton is down across the nation and it is impacting farmers, including in Jackson County.

Bud Baggett with Baggett Farms, in Marianna, said it’s been tough for business.

“It just seems like everything is against the farmer right now were trying our best and we’re struggling,” said Baggett.

Droughts and extreme heat drove down crop production. On top of that, chemical and fertilizer costs have doubled, putting more of a strain on cotton farmers.

Leaving him with a razor thin profit margin.

“The prices, basically facing the contracts, is what we’ve up against dealing with,” said Baggett. “The inputs so high and then trying to hit this market just right the 1.30 cent per pound fell out. So now were dealing with 85 to 90. You try and catch that, you know, wherever you find is a lucky spot, and that’s kind of what were dealing with,” said Baggett.

On Wednesday, the price of cotton dropped two cents from Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six men were located and arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and US Marshals Task Force...
Six men involved in New York homicide case arrested in Panama City
family loses house in lynn haven fire
Lynn Haven family loses everything in house fire
Suspect wanted in convenience store break in in Panama City.
Police searching for suspect who used sledgehammer to break in to Panama City convenience store
An armed suspect is dead following a deputy involved shooting.
Armed suspect dead after deputy involved shooting
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
More charges filed in Michael Johnson case

Latest News

Chilly and cloudy weather lingers here in the panhandle.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Walton County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in...
Investigations ongoing after suspect dies in deputy-involved shooting
Cloudy and cool weather continues in the panhandle.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport officials are finding ways to accommodate the...
ECP expansion projects approved as demand grows