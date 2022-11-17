Investigations ongoing after suspect dies in deputy-involved shooting

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Sheriff is giving more details on the deputy-involved shooting that killed what officials say was an armed suspect.

“It’s the hardest thing I believe any law-enforcement officer has to do is to make a decision to do that,” Adkinson said. “They acted professionally, they acted courageously, and this individual posed a clear and present danger to the public.”

Adkinson said Tuesday night around 10:40, the sheriff’s office began receiving multiple calls about an armed person acting suspiciously in the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach.

The suspect was allegedly trying to sell a firearm. We’re told around 11:40 p.m., deputies found the suspect in an alley behind the shopping center.

“The suspect was non-compliant and attempted to pull a firearm to use against our deputies. Our deputies immediately took action,” Adkinson said. “The speed at which this went to a lethal encounter was in the matter of a second, second and a half. It happened very quickly. He made a decision and that decision required immediate action from those deputy sheriffs”

Immediately after shooting the suspect, the deputies reportedly began attempting life-saving procedures, but the suspect died. The sheriff said situations like these are one of the hardest challenges law enforcement officers face.

“You never want anyone’s life to end,” Adkinson said. “But at the end of the day, the number one priority is to protect the public, and that my sheriff’s deputies go home at the end of the night.”

We’re told there is full body cam footage of the incident, however it will not be released for at least a few months due to an ongoing investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“I did request a secondary outside agency come and provide a review of our actions as well,” Adkinson said. “That is not required by law. That something I, as the sheriff, made a decision to protect this organization answer to the public understand with full transparency that we are perfectly willing to somebody take a look at the actions we take.”

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. Walton County Sheriff’s officials said they are notifying the next of kin and will wait until FDLE’s investigation is complete.

