Local relief to Southwest Florida continues following Hurricane Ian

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Trucks are full and headed south as a local company has gathered loads of supplies to give to those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Payton Air, along with other volunteers, has filled two box trucks and a trailer to take to Port Charlotte and surrounding areas.

Water, baby supplies, non-perishable food, and cleaning supplies are just a few of the items filling the trucks.

Local students were among some of the biggest donors for this drive. Each club at Mosley High School filled a bin with donations and wrote encouraging messages for those needing relief from the storm.

“We’re just going to spread the love with our fellow Floridians who were affected by Hurricane Ian,” Decaris Hunter, a volunteer, said. “We know the devastation, we know the aftermath of a hurricane, the struggles, everything it takes to be able to rebuild, to even begin the rebuild process.”

It’s a process that takes time. That’s why this group is planning for more supply drives in the future.

“We will come pick up any donations,” Teri Braa with Payton Air said. “We set up and we have donation drives. We’ll pick up, whatever you can do to help out. We would love any assistance.”

The trucks left for Southwest Florida Wednesday. When they get there, volunteers will be grilling out hot dogs for anyone in need of a meal.

To make a donation here locally, you can contact Teri at 850-381-1234 or Payton at 850-628-5418.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six men were located and arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and US Marshals Task Force...
Six men involved in New York homicide case arrested in Panama City
family loses house in lynn haven fire
Lynn Haven family loses everything in house fire
Suspect wanted in convenience store break in in Panama City.
Police searching for suspect who used sledgehammer to break in to Panama City convenience store
An armed suspect is dead following a deputy involved shooting.
Armed suspect dead after deputy involved shooting
Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County

Latest News

Chilly and cloudy weather lingers here in the panhandle.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Walton County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in...
Investigations ongoing after suspect dies in deputy-involved shooting
Cloudy and cool weather continues in the panhandle.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport officials are finding ways to accommodate the...
ECP expansion projects approved as demand grows
Tyndall Air Force Base is on the way to a full redevelopment with the Technology Expo.
Tyndall Air Force Base welcomes the Technology Expo