Local relief to Southwest Florida continues following Hurricane Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Trucks are full and headed south as a local company has gathered loads of supplies to give to those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Payton Air, along with other volunteers, has filled two box trucks and a trailer to take to Port Charlotte and surrounding areas.

Water, baby supplies, non-perishable food, and cleaning supplies are just a few of the items filling the trucks.

Local students were among some of the biggest donors for this drive. Each club at Mosley High School filled a bin with donations and wrote encouraging messages for those needing relief from the storm.

“We’re just going to spread the love with our fellow Floridians who were affected by Hurricane Ian,” Decaris Hunter, a volunteer, said. “We know the devastation, we know the aftermath of a hurricane, the struggles, everything it takes to be able to rebuild, to even begin the rebuild process.”

It’s a process that takes time. That’s why this group is planning for more supply drives in the future.

“We will come pick up any donations,” Teri Braa with Payton Air said. “We set up and we have donation drives. We’ll pick up, whatever you can do to help out. We would love any assistance.”

The trucks left for Southwest Florida Wednesday. When they get there, volunteers will be grilling out hot dogs for anyone in need of a meal.

To make a donation here locally, you can contact Teri at 850-381-1234 or Payton at 850-628-5418.

