Residents in Panama City express frustration over pothole problems

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Frustration is billowing in Bay County. Residents in Panama City neighborhoods between Stanford Road and Jenks Avenue said they are sick of the recurring pothole problems.

Trevor Williams lives near Huntingdon Road and has had nearly a dozen potholes patched up in front of his home.

“It’s kind of an inconvenience here. It makes driving a hassle and of course it’s pretty dangerous for people walking around,” said Williams. “Anytime I’m going to work I’m swerving trying to dodge these potholes.”

Williams is being proactive, reporting the plethora of potholes using the Panama City Connect App, but said officials need to do their part.

“We can only do so much I feel like the people need to come out here, the city, a little more frequently to check and see what going on. So, it’s handy that we have that option to report them but only so much is being done about it.

Austin Klanjac lives just down the road where more potholes have popped up. He said the deep ditches are posing a serious safety hazard.

“It’s frustrating. We have three kids. They’re out here all the time, young ages, playing on their scooters, bikes, and we have to constantly worry about them potentially hitting a rock or a pothole and flipping into it and hurting themselves.

City of Panama City Public Works Director, Jonathan Hayes, said his team is aware of the issues and they are working on them.

“We know that there’s things that we often don’t get to fast enough. It’s not because of any lack effort from our team,” said Hayes. “The problem is that most of this much of the city needs to be completely redone as far as the underground utilities and that’s a much bigger job than a few crews that the city has.”

Hayes said construction to completely redo those underground utilities will begin in certain areas as soon as next year.

