Residents in Panama City express frustration over pothole problems

By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Frustration is billowing in Bay County. Residents in Panama City neighborhoods between Stanford Road and Jenks Avenue said they are sick of the recurring pothole problems.

Trevor Williams lives near Huntingdon Road and has had nearly a dozen potholes patched up in front of his home.

“It’s kind of an inconvenience here. It makes driving a hassle and of course it’s pretty dangerous for people walking around,” said Williams. “Anytime I’m going to work I’m swerving trying to dodge these potholes.”

Williams is being proactive, reporting the plethora of potholes using the Panama City Connect App, but said officials need to do their part.

“We can only do so much I feel like the people need to come out here, the city, a little more frequently to check and see what going on. So, it’s handy that we have that option to report them but only so much is being done about it.

Austin Klanjac lives just down the road where more potholes have popped up. He said the deep ditches are posing a serious safety hazard.

“It’s frustrating. We have three kids. They’re out here all the time, young ages, playing on their scooters, bikes, and we have to constantly worry about them potentially hitting a rock or a pothole and flipping into it and hurting themselves.

City of Panama City Public Works Director, Jonathan Hayes, said his team is aware of the issues and they are working on them.

“We know that there’s things that we often don’t get to fast enough. It’s not because of any lack effort from our team,” said Hayes. “The problem is that most of this much of the city needs to be completely redone as far as the underground utilities and that’s a much bigger job than a few crews that the city has.”

Hayes said construction to completely redo those underground utilities will begin in certain areas as soon as next year.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six men were located and arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and US Marshals Task Force...
Six men involved in New York homicide case arrested in Panama City
family loses house in lynn haven fire
Lynn Haven family loses everything in house fire
Suspect wanted in convenience store break in in Panama City.
Police searching for suspect who used sledgehammer to break in to Panama City convenience store
An armed suspect is dead following a deputy involved shooting.
Armed suspect dead after deputy involved shooting
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
More charges filed in Michael Johnson case

Latest News

DeFuniak Springs hosts live fire training for other panhandle agencies
DeFuniak Springs hosts live fire training for other panhandle agencies
cotton prices down jackson co
Florida farmers struggling as cotton production and prices hit lows
Chilly and cloudy weather lingers here in the panhandle.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Walton County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in...
Investigations ongoing after suspect dies in deputy-involved shooting