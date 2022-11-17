Sneads woman arrested for drug and ammunition possession

SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Sneads woman was arrested last week after police say drugs and ammunition were found at her house.

On Nov. 8, Sneads Police assisted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with their investigation into 44-year-old Patty Duncan. Officers say probable cause was found to charge her with criminal mischief, burglary, and grand theft, as well as obtaining a search warrant for her residence.

Sneads officers say when the warrant was executed, several boxes of ammunition were seized, which were unlawful for Duncan to own due to her felony record. Cocaine was also allegedly found, as well as packages of a controlled substance, and several items of drug paraphernailia.

Due to the items found, officials say a warrant was put out for Duncan’s arrest. Sneads police allegedly saw Duncan driving a car on Gloster Avenue, where a traffic stop was initiated.

From there, Duncan was arrested for her outstanding warrants as well as the additional narcotic offense and multiple offenses charged with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

