Thursday Forecast

It’s a slightly active start on satellite with mostly cloudy skies from high cirrostratus clouds. However, no rain will fall from them. You’ll see a mix of sun and those high clouds today.

Be sure to dress warmly. We are colder this morning than yesterday’s start. Temperatures are in the widespread 40s, if not a few upper 30s inland. And like yesterday we’ll be hard pressed to find much warmth or sunshine in the forecast today.

The mostly cloudy skies and a light breeze from the north keep us from warming up into the 50s until the late morning. Highs today eventually reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. That’ll be a solid 15 degrees below our seasonal average of low 70s for mid-November.

We’ll remain chilly in that northerly flow heading into the end of the week and weekend as well. In fact, tomorrow morning will be even colder than this morning. Lows tonight dip down into the low 30s inland to mid to upper 30s for the coast.

A Freeze Warning goes into effect tonight from midnight to 8amCST Friday for areas along and north of Highway 20. Cover sensitive plants or bring them inside. Layer up if outdoors, bring pets indoors, and protect any old or exposed pipes. Patchy areas of frost are also possible for much of the Tri-State region as well.

Highs tomorrow, much like today, will stay in the 50s even with sunshine returning to our skies.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with chilly highs in the upper 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a freeze likely for areas north of Hwy20 tonight as temperatures tumble down into the 30s tonight.

