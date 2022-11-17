Tyndall Air Force Base welcomes the Technology Expo

TYNDALL, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base is on the way to a full redevelopment.

Tuesday morning’s technology expo was another step in that direction.

“The Technology Expo is an excellent opportunity to bring out a bunch of different companies to show what advanced technologies that they have to offer,” Lt. Col. Kimberly Nettis, 325th Communications Squad Commander, said.

This helps base authorities and contractors plot new ways to help the base.

“By bringing all these vendors and other D.O.D. technology experts in, we’re able to connect them with the user base here across Tyndall Air Force Base and our units and mission partners,” Col. Douglas Kable, 325th Fighter Wing Deputy Commander, said. “To be able to leverage those new technologies as we build the base of the future.”

Each contractor brings something unique to the table.

“Each of the folks who are here from the base have an opportunity to walk around and learn from each of the vendors what capabilities and technologies that they are able to provide to the D.O.D,” Col. Douglas said.

Technology partnerships, such as the digital twin and mobile command centers, are working together to help Tyndall not become just another base, but the base of the future.

“Zero eyes is a computer artificial intelligence that runs behind the video cameras that we have here on base,” Lance Marrano, Science and Technology Adviser at Tyndall for the Reconstruction as the Base of the Future, said. “And what it detects is any sort of firearm that any camera is able to pick up,” Marrano said.

This will allow base authorities to monitor those carrying firearms.

“So instead of having a base defender continuously monitor a bunch of camera feeds, they’re able to be notified and focus their attention only when that camera picks up that feed and detects that there’s someone carrying a firearm,” Marrano said.

Mobile and stationary command centers are being offered to help Tyndall in the case of a storm or military conflict.

“Here at Tyndall we’re quoting both stationary command centers to support the mission,” Stan Padgett, Eastern Seaboard Sales for Crown Point Systems, said. “As well as deployable command centers that can be packaged up, put on the back of an aircraft, sent over seas.”

Each company is working hand in hand to help Tyndall soar to new heights.

