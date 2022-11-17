Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet, cold, and cloudy night in the panhandle. Lows will fall into the low to mid 40s. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. On Thursday skies will only climb into the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. By the end of the day the clouds will exit... temporarily. As we head into Friday skies will be sunny with highs in the low 60s. The cloud return this weekend with a small chance of rain Saturday night into early Sunday. Expect a nice warm up next week by Thanksgiving with highs returning to the 70s.

In the tropics everything remains quiet with no systems expected to develop in the next 5 days.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.