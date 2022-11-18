Bay County Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Heroes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is shining light on our heroes. The Bay County Chamber of Commerce held its annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon on Friday.

It took place at the Florida State University campus in Panama City.

The goal was to thank first responders for their courage, putting the lives of the community ahead of their own and for being a daily inspiration.

Bay County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Garrette Anderson kicked off the event with a welcome message.

“Our EMS, our firefighters, our dispatchers, all our first responders in Bay County are coming together to celebrate,” Anderson said. “These folks go day to day without much recognition. The business community, the chamber, all our members want to say a big thank you to all our first responders.”

Guest enjoyed a catered entrée, dessert and even a special speech. Some first responders received awards.

Lindsay Fealko is a paramedic for New Orleans EMS and a flight paramedic for Mississippi Air Rescue 5. She was the keynote speaker for the event. Fealko has been an EMS for 10 years. She has also been featured on A&E series Nightwatch.

“The impact that you can make on your community and the impact that you can make on individuals and strangers that you’ve never met before is truly second to none,” said Fealko. “It’s an amazing experience. Even though we don’t get told ‘thank you’ just knowing that we positively impacted somebody’s life is thank you enough.”

