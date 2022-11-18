Prescribed burn turns wildfire in Youngstown
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A controlled burn in Youngstown has turned into a wildfire, according to the Florida Forest Service.
The wildfire is near Linger Longer Rd. and is approximately 200 acres. FFS officials tell NewsChannel 7 they received a call about an escaped prescribed burn around 12:45 p.m. on Friday. FFS said it’s unknown at this time who was conducting the prescribed burn.
The fire is 20% contained (3:45 p.m.). FFS says no structures are threatened at this time.
FFS has nine medium tractors, one heavy tractor, one airplane and a helicopter currently responding. Please take precaution when driving through this area.
