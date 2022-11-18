The Emerald Coast Bazaar is back

By Alex Joyce
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get your Christmas shopping done early at the Emerald Coast Bazaar this weekend.

The market, held at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel and Convention Center, will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Visitors can enjoy crafting with Santa from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, over 100 vendors, kids activities, holiday music, raffles and more.

The event is $5 to get in with all proceeds going towards the Second Chance of Northwest Florida.

For more information, you can visit the Emerald Coast Event Shows 2022 Facebook page.

