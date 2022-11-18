Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar today with the upper-level cloud deck finally sliding out to our east. We’ll see plenty of sunshine return to our skies today. However, the clear skies and light northerly winds are leading to the coldest morning of the week!

Temperatures are dipping down below freezing inland to the upper 30s on the coast. With a little wind on exposed skin, everyone will feel like freezing this morning. So, let’s wear something warm out the door today.

The sunshine will help, but we’re looking at another seasonally cold day ahead. Temperatures warm up to the 50s by late morning or lunch. Highs today only top out in the upper 50s.

Clouds go back on the increase tonight as another cold front slides southeast out of the Midwest. The front will pair up with some of the upper-level moisture still present in the Western Gulf. It’ll lead toward an overall mostly cloudy weekend with a small chance at some light rain showers Saturday evening into Sunday early morning. Basically, sometime after sunset Saturday to just about before sunrise Sunday.

So, our daytime hours will be rain free, but still quite chilly! Highs over the weekend remain in the upper 50s as this front reinforces the cooler spell of weather we’ve seen as of late.

A warmup gradually unfolds through next week where we’ll be back to more seasonal highs near 70 by Wednesday and Thanksgiving.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with chilly temperatures. Highs only reach the upper 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a mostly cloudy and chilly weekend with highs remaining in the upper 50s and a few showers Saturday night.

