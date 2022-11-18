GCSC is bringing STEM to the forefront with groundbreaking ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A grassy parcel of land on Gulf Coast State College’s campus in Panama City won’t be empty for much longer.

College officials broke ground on a state-of-the-art three-story STEM center Thursday morning.

It will have science-related labs, lecture space, and offices for faculty.

The center will also offer real-world experiences for students.

“They’ve been operating out of a building that was built in the 1950′s,” said Joseph Sorci, president of Florida Architects. “It doesn’t meet code, there’s a lot of issues with it. So it’s really important to bring a foundation to many educational programs into an up-to-date facility.”

It’s a $25 million state-funded project that’s expected to be finished by Spring of 2024.

