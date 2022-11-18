GCSC is bringing STEM to the forefront with groundbreaking ceremony

Gulf Coast State College is investing millions into a new STEM center. (WJHG/WECP)
Gulf Coast State College is investing millions into a new STEM center. (WJHG/WECP)(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A grassy parcel of land on Gulf Coast State College’s campus in Panama City won’t be empty for much longer.

College officials broke ground on a state-of-the-art three-story STEM center Thursday morning.

It will have science-related labs, lecture space, and offices for faculty.

The center will also offer real-world experiences for students.

“They’ve been operating out of a building that was built in the 1950′s,” said Joseph Sorci, president of Florida Architects. “It doesn’t meet code, there’s a lot of issues with it. So it’s really important to bring a foundation to many educational programs into an up-to-date facility.”

It’s a $25 million state-funded project that’s expected to be finished by Spring of 2024.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
Six men were located and arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and US Marshals Task Force...
Six men involved in New York homicide case arrested in Panama City
Michelle Gutierrez, 53, mugshot.
Bay County Fire Captain Arrested on Grand Theft Charges
In a Facebook post, FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute described the baby rattlesnake...
Hikers find rare, light-colored rattlesnake in Florida
Suspect wanted in convenience store break in in Panama City.
Police searching for suspect who used sledgehammer to break in to Panama City convenience store

Latest News

Smiling faces at Dean Bozeman School invited Chris Smith
Kidcam Visits Dean Bozeman School
Freezing temperatures are possible Friday morning.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Freezing temperatures are possible Friday morning.
Thursday Evening Forecast
According to the rental website Zumper, the average price for a two-bedroom apartment in PCB is...
More apartment complexes going up in PCB, prices remain high
Generic paws
Residents in Cherokee Heights see a spike in wandering dogs in area