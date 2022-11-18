Panama City Rescue Mission in desperate need of funding

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Volunteers have been serving meals at the Panama City Rescue Mission for over a week now.

“We have doubled the number of people,” said Stephen Fett.

President and CEO, Stephen Fett, said last week they served 25 to 30 people, now this week they’re already up to 40 or 50 a night.

“They’re a lot of hungry people in Panama City,” said Fett.

The rescue mission has enough funds to continue feeding people. However, they desperately need more funding to keep the staffing and operations at the men’s shelter.

“We’ve been operational at our bethel village women’s and children’s facility its where we put our new program together, we desperately want to get that going here,” said Fett.

The men’s shelter is fully ready with beds and all.

“Just need money for staffing and some operational expenses,” said Fett.

Fett said all the costs will add up to $350,000 to $450,000 a year, money they just do not have right now, but they are doing all they can to help.

The men that are in need of a place to go, have nowhere to go in Panama City.

“They’re pretty much on their own until we can open up our doors and offer them the amazing services,” said Fett.

That can only happen when the proper funding is received.

“There is nowhere for men to go between Tallahassee and Pensacola since the hurricane. Nowhere for a homeless man to go, and we’re smack dab in the middle and were excited to reopen,” said Fett.

Fett hopes they can have the men’s shelter fully operational by the end of the year.

