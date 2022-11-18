Port Panama City is working on East Terminal expansion efforts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Port Panama City is working to allow more ships to drop off and load cargo.

Port Panama City Executive Director Alex King said they’ve completed Phase I of the East Terminal at Thursday’s meeting.

It includes a new warehouse and more space for ships to dock.

The next phase will allow the East Terminal to have two large vessels import goods at the same time.

Port officials said they want to add 27 acres to the property.

“When we get done with that we’ll have 70 acres of pure port development there,” King said. “The 43 in Phase I and the 27 in the next phase.”

Port Panama City officials are also starting their strategic 5-year master plan for the East Terminal.

King said Phase I costs around $66 million.

He also said the price tag on Phase II is still in the works with the volatile market at play.

