Residents in Cherokee Heights see a spike in wandering dogs in area

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Canines are sparking commotion in one Bay County neighborhood.

Residents near Cherokee Heights say there has been a rise in the number of wandering dogs in the community.

“We’ve had a bunch of dogs running around. I don’t know if they are stray dogs or dogs that people own.”

Christina Jones has lived in the neighborhood for about a year. She says her biggest concern with the dog sightings is safety.

“I’m more worried about them. People speed in this neighborhood a lot, so I wouldn’t want anyone to hit them,” Jones said. “There’s a bunch of children in here too. You never know with dogs; they might be nice them might be mean.”

For those wondering what to do if you see a pooch on the loose, officials have got you covered.

Bay County Animal Services Administrative Assistant Serina Junger says safety is top priority.

“Animals body language tells a lot, a dog with tail tuck, cat with ears back, any of those tell signs of animal that could cause damage,” she said.

If you choose to take in a wandering animal, it is your responsibility to take care of it.

“They need to understand that they are claiming responsibility of that animal until control can be contacted and come out and take care of the animal for them,” said Junger.

Just a reminder, pet owners are required to restrain their four-legged friends.

“If your animal is off property, off leash, and not under your direct control then that animal is considered running at large. You could be cited or your animal can be picked up,” Junger said.

If you spot a wandering animal during the Thanksgiving holiday, reach out to local law enforcement, especially if the animal is injured.

Bay County Animal Services will be closed from November 24th to the 27th in observance of Thanksgiving.

