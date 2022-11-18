Thursday Evening Forecast

Sunshine briefly returns to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - skies are going to clear tonight in NWFL and lows will fall to below freezing for areas north of Hwy 20. Near the coast lows will likely stay in the mid to upper 30s. On Friday we will get a full day of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. That sunshine won’t last long because clouds will increase this weekend and we could even see some light rain late Saturday night into Sunday. The chilly weather lasts through the weekend with a warm up expect as we move through Thanksgiving week. Highs will start Monday in the 60s and warm into the 70s by Thanksgiving.

The tropics remain quiet with no storms expected to develop through the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

