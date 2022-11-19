Bay High Student adds another flag receptacle box in community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local Bay High school student is helping store torn and worn American flags until they can properly be retired.

Kaial Hajik has added his 6th flag receptacle box. This latest one is at Bay High school. The boxes are from the allegiance flag supply. They are a part of his Eagle Scout project where he raised money to get supplies to build these boxes.

He says these flag boxes are helpful for the community and important to him.

“Well as an ROTC cadet and as a boy scout I always try and do a good deed every day and try and be a good citizen in the community,” said Hajik. “A couple of years ago I went to the landfill. I saw hundreds of flags in a really torn plastic box just laid to waste, almost as if you just threw it in the trash. I want to do something about it you know to provide them storage and like I said retire our nation’s colors respectfully.”

Hajik hopes these boxes spread more patriotism and respect for the American flag. All you have to do is bring your flag to one of these boxes and drop them in.

The locations of the boxes are 3 of the VFWs in Panama City and Panama City Beach, SteelField Shooting Range, American post 392 and now Bay High school.

