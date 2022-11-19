BSCO Operation Thankful

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is helping feed a lot of local families this Thanksgiving.

Families who are struggling and might not be able to have a holiday meal otherwise.

Operation Thankful is providing food for 550 Bay County Families this year in a program Deputy Casey Melton started 4 years ago.

Back then Melton was tasked with finding 12 families who needed a Thanksgiving meal.

She reached out to Bay District Schools and was given a list of more than 80 children.

Melton decided to find a way to feed them all.

Thanks to donations from the community the program has grown each year...

“You get mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, corn, jello and whatever else we can kind of fit into a thanksgiving meal bag,” said Melton.

Operation Thankful is a preselected program, meaning you can’t just walk up and get food.

Each bag is packed with the needs of a specific family, even taking into account allergies a family member might have.

Several families have already picked up their meals but more pick-up times are scheduled.

Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm then Monday and Tuesday from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Melton said they could use funding to buy more turkeys.

