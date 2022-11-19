BSCO Operation Thankful

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is helping feed a lot of local families this Thanksgiving.

Families who are struggling and might not be able to have a holiday meal otherwise.

Operation Thankful is providing food for 550 Bay County Families this year in a program Deputy Casey Melton started 4 years ago.

Back then Melton was tasked with finding 12 families who needed a Thanksgiving meal.

She reached out to Bay District Schools and was given a list of more than 80 children.

Melton decided to find a way to feed them all.

Thanks to donations from the community the program has grown each year...

“You get mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, corn, jello and whatever else we can kind of fit into a thanksgiving meal bag,” said Melton.

Operation Thankful is a preselected program, meaning you can’t just walk up and get food.

Each bag is packed with the needs of a specific family, even taking into account allergies a family member might have.

Several families have already picked up their meals but more pick-up times are scheduled.

Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm then Monday and Tuesday from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Melton said they could use funding to buy more turkeys.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
Michelle Gutierrez, 53, mugshot.
Bay County Fire Captain Arrested on Grand Theft Charges
Six men were located and arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and US Marshals Task Force...
Six men involved in New York homicide case arrested in Panama City
Daniel Michelle Cooper (left), Joseph Anthony Bourgoin (middle), and Mary Elizabeth Guest...
Three arrested in Bay County in connection to overdose deaths
(MGN graphic)
Sneads woman arrested for drug and ammunition possession

Latest News

BCSO Thanksgiving Food Drive
BCSO Thanksgiving Food Drive
Caylor Spencer Hearing
Caylor Spencer Hearing
Linger Longer Wildfire
Linger Longer Wildfire
HS Playoffs Round 2
HS Playoffs Round 2
Man faces multiple charges in Jackson County
One arrested after shoving Jackson County deputy and then fleeing