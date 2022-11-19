One arrested after shoving Jackson County deputy and then fleeing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, Nov. 18, around 6:45 p.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on I-10, east of Marianna. During the stop, the driver, Antonio Reyes Rivera, shoved the deputy, closed the door and fled east at a high speed. Rivera stopped driving near Grand Ridge and fled on foot.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Tracking Unit was activated and quickly established a track. The K-9s tracked Rivera to a hotel on Highway 69 near I-10. While the K-9s were searching the perimeter of the hotel, deputies saw a subject fitting the description of Rivera get into a vehicle with two other people. A traffic stop was conducted on that vehicle and Rivera was taken into custody.

Rivera is being charged with Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. More charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Sheriff Edenfield is proud of the teamwork and quick response from JCSO deputies and is thankful everyone involved is safe.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.