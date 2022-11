PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2A Swim and Dive State Championships took place at Sailfish Splashpark Aquatics Athletic Center in Stuart, FL today

Arnold Swimmer Shane McEliece wins state in the 100 yard Butterfly and Breast events

Arnold Boys finish 7th overall out of 22 teams

Arnold Girls finish 14th overall out of 18 teams

