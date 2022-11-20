Boys & Girls Clubs tree lots makes a return for 33rd year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not too late to get a good Christmas tree for a great cause.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County kicked off its annual Bill H. Haisten Christmas Tree Lot Saturday. It is the 33rd year the organization is operating the event.

The organization has already received more than 500 Christmas trees and a second and final shipment is scheduled for November 30th. The lot will be open daily between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. while supplies last.

Hank Hill is the CEO of the organization. He says buyers will not regret purchasing a tree from the Boys and Girls Clubs’ tree lot.

“We have the best Christmas trees in bay county by far they’re premium Fraser Fir trees grown in North Carolina,” Hill said. “Every year we bring in these trees and it brings the cold with it from the north.”

The Bill H. Haisten Christmas Tree Lot is located across the street from Bill Cramer Chevrolet Buick GMC near 23rd street in Panama City.

All proceeds from the tree lot will go toward supporting the clubs’ operations. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.