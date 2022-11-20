Living Waters Bridge Ranch hosts fall festival and grand opening

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local non-profit opened its gates Saturday to celebrate its official grand opening with a fall festival.

Living Waters Bridge Ranch in Youngstown hosted the event from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Despite the cold and dreary weather, attendees enjoyed food, lassoing lessons with cowboys, a petting zoo, face paint and more.

The non-profit works with other organizations in our area, such as the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and Arc of the Bay, to provide equine therapy to certain members of the community. The ranch also offers volunteer opportunities.

Laura Bosco, owner and founder of Living Waters Bridge Ranch, said she is excited to give back to the community.

“We want to help build the community,” Bosco said. ”We want to share and teach about animal husbandry. We want to teach about how to care for the animals... we also want to teach ‘how do we get along, how do we build relationships. What can we do in the community to make it better?’”

If you would like to get involved at Living Waters Bridge Ranch, go to their website or send them a message through Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.