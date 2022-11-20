Lynn Haven hosts annual Winter Wonderland holiday shopping event.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The city of Lynn Haven kicked off its holiday festivities with its annual Winter Wonderland event Saturday.

Vickie Gainer, the City Manager for the city of Lynn Haven, said that their goal is to grow this event every year. Gainer added this might be one of the biggest they had so far.

There were more than 95 vendors and food trucks for the holiday shopping event. There was also live entertainment.

“We have the entertainment with many youth groups coming through and dancing and singing as well as adults. Mrs. Claus just tops it off. It is kind of our introduction to many holiday events where we will have a tree lighting coming up on December second and then our parade on December third,” Gainer said.

Many of the vendors at the event were from the Bay County Area. NewsChannel 7 was told by a local boutique owner that events like those are a great opportunity for the community to support small businesses.

“We have received such great support. Everybody has been really wonderful about the handmade items and the time that it takes and they love to see small shops,” Holly Jackson, Southern Mama Boutique owner, said.

Several of the vendors are returning from the previous year.

“I was here last year I baked cookies and all the bread and then this year I wanted to do the vanilla and just be around all of the local people and share our products with them,” Dough Welsh, Cedar Lane Gourmet Vanilla Extract owner, said.

Gainer said there were more than 1,000 people at the event throughout the day. The event started at 9 a.m and wrapped up around 3 p.m.

