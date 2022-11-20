Salvation Army hosts grand opening for second Panama City thrift store

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Salvation Army celebrated the launch of a second thrift store in Panama City with a grand opening event Saturday.

The new Family Store is located near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd Street. Guests flooded the store and the parking lot to enjoy all the event had to offer including deals, goodies and entertainment.

“It’s been very busy since we opened the doors at 9 o’clock. The parking lot has been full just a really great turnout,” said Operations Manager Richard Anderson.

Salvation Army volunteers distributed free hotdogs, chips, and soda refreshments.

The store was filled with deals on clothing, shoes, furniture, electronics, and a guest appearance by Santa Clause.

Anderson says the organization’s top priority will always be to give back.

“The Salvation Army is doing what they do to be able to help the people in the community that they service,” he said.

The organization uses the proceeds raised to fund its domestic violence, transitional living and food pantry programs.

“Come support us, we do a lot of great things within the communities and like I said it’s tax-free shopping,” said Anderson.

The Salvation Army is hoping to open more thrift store locations.

“We’re looking to expand a lot more so hopefully the store will take off good and we’ll be onto our next location,” Anderson said.

