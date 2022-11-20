Saturday Evening Forecast

Below normal temperatures continue with a couple of chances for rain this week
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Saturday evening!

Light rain is lingering into the evening hours tonight as a moist layer continues to overrun the relatively dry surface airmass in the Panhandle. Showers will slowly depart the region after midnight, with the Forgotten Coast seeing the last of the sprinkles. Cloudy skies will continue through the overnight hours, helping to insulate our air. Lows only fall to the mid 40′s as a result.

The widespread cloud-cover we’re enjoying tonight will take it’s time departing the Panhandle tomorrow, with overcast to mostly cloudy skies lasting until after sunset tomorrow. As a result, we’ll lack the sunshine needed to really dig us out of these much cooler than normal conditions. Highs will generally sit in the low 60′s before skies clear in the overnight hours, allowing Monday morning lows to approach the 30′s once again.

Once we get into the upcoming week, there’s a good chance we see continued below normal temperatures, with highs in the 60′s and lows around the 40′s and 50′s. Tuesday has a chance to see more light to
moderate rainfall, mostly confined along the forgotten coast and inland areas like Liberty and Gadsen County. Thanksgiving will likely be one of, if not the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures reaching the low 70′s ahead of a chance for some isolated to scattered showers and storms Thursday Night into Friday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

