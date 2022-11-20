South Walton Firefighters union hosts 12th annual softball charity tournament

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - First responders were swinging for a good cause Saturday morning.

The South Walton Professional Firefighters Union hosted it’s 12th annual softball charity game from 9 a.m. to noon.

Firefighters from South Walton Fire District, and other first responders, played multiple games to raise funds for charity. Local businesses donated items to be used in a raffle, and attendees were encouraged to buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a prize.

All proceeds go to multiple different charities, many of which benefit local first responders who are recovering from work-related injuries.

South Walton Fire District firefighter and union president Josh Pitts says what started off as a small fundraiser has grown into something bigger they ever thought it would be.

“It started for one of our guys, he had an off-duty, career-ending accident,” Pitts said. “So, it started off as a way to raise money for him and his family. But it’s turned into something much more than we ever thought it would be. We’re extremely blessed our community donated thousands and thousands of raffle items, and they ultimately make all this possible.”

