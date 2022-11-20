Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday evening!

High temperatures today were some of the coldest of the year, with many areas of the Panhandle breaking records for the coldest high temperature on November 20th by as much as 4-5 degrees. The cloud cover that kept things cool this afternoon will slowly diminish through the overnight hours, helping to deliver cooler overnight lows by tomorrow morning. Coastal locations will sit in the low 40′s before sunrise, with inland areas potentially creeping back into the upper 30′s.

Thankfully, Monday will kick off a warming trend in Northwest Florida. Partly to mostly cloudy skies along with the arrival of drier air will help temperatures climb back to the mid 60′s by the afternoon hours. Peeks of sunshine will make for a slightly less gray day as well.

Through Thursday, highs will slowly climb to the upper 60′s and eventually the 70′s by Thanksgiving, with low temperatures sitting in the 50′s this week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.