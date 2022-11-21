2 arrested after Twitter threats to ‘shoot up a synagogue’

“This was a real threat," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. (Source: WABC via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say two men who were arrested at New York’s Penn Station after antisemitic threats were posted on social media represented a real danger.

Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that the threats were not “idle.”

Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities linked to Brown.

Both face weapons charges. Brown was also charged with making a terrorist threat.

Police say Brown tweeted that he was going to ask a priest if he should “become a husband or shoot up a synagogue and die.”

Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for the two men.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
A fire sparked inside a Panama City home Nov. 15.
Second family in Bay County loses home to a fire in less than a week
47-year-old Matthew Caylor is asking the judge to consider life in prison.
Man on death row begs for life in prison at Spencer hearing
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
A 15-year-old girl is facing charges after crashing a car in Jackson County that left another...
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured

Latest News

Hospital staff continued performing life-saving measures, but the 8-year-old boy died.
Parents charged with murder for death of 8-year-old boy, court documents say
Tim Weah of the United States scores during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the...
Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Was it sedition? Jan. 6 trial a major test for Justice Dept.
Biden hosts the 75th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. (CNN, POOL)
Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip