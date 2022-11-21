Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured

A 15-year-old girl is facing charges after crashing a car in Jackson County that left another...
A 15-year-old girl is facing charges after crashing a car in Jackson County that left another teen girl seriously injured.(Credit: MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.

FHP says the teen overcorrected, and the sedan flipped over several times, finally landing upside down on the south shoulder of 164.

A 16-year old girl riding with her was flown to the hospital. Officials say the injured teen is expected to survive.

The others were not seriously injured.

The 15-year-old driver was charged with careless driving and cited for not having a valid driver’s license.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
A fire sparked inside a Panama City home Nov. 15.
Second family in Bay County loses home to a fire in less than a week
47-year-old Matthew Caylor is asking the judge to consider life in prison.
Man on death row begs for life in prison at Spencer hearing
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
The Salvation Army hosts grand opening event to celebrate launch of second location in Panama...
Salvation Army hosts grand opening for second Panama City thrift store

Latest News

How To Brine a Turkey With Gulf Coast State College Culinary part two
How To Brine a Turkey With Gulf Coast State College Culinary
A flag receptacle box now sits outside Bay High School for worn and damaged flags.
Bay High Student adds another flag receptacle box in community
How To Brine a Turkey With Gulf Coast State College Culinary
How To Brine a Turkey With Gulf Coast State College Culinary
Coffee Chat on Holiday Home Decor
Coffee Chat on Holiday Home Decor