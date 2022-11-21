Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar wraps up for the weekend.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The weather this weekend was frightful, but it was oh-so delightful to go holiday shopping and help a local nonprofit.

“We asked for no beach weather. We asked for clouds and maybe a little whatever and we got what we asked for. We got cold weather, we wanted a lot of people to get inside so that happened,” Tracey Neudecker, with Second Chance of Northwest Florida INC., said.

With the cold weather wishes coming true for the annual Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar, eager shoppers were seen at the event Friday through Sunday.

“Oh yeah, it has been a wonderful crowd. It just has an easy flow, the weather has been nice- it has been chilly, but it is better than hot,” Jeff Cornelison, owner of Lowdog Sauce Company, said.

The bazaar is a fundraiser for Second Chance of Northwest Florida. The nonprofit helps adults living with traumatic or acquired brain injuries and their families.

“It is a place they go to Monday through Friday. We do lunch and gardening and dancing just everything; learn all kinds of new skills back again and have a place where you are very welcome,” Neudecker said.

The Christmas bazaar this year had around 100 booths set up. Including local and out-of-state vendors.

Vendors told NewsChannel 7 they were excited to be a part of an event to help out a good cause.

“We just love selling items and helping people out, so we just enjoy being here meeting all of the different people that are coming in and it is a great organization,” Christina Eaton, owner of Uproarious Ends, said.

Neudecker said that the bazaar typically brings in thousands of dollars for the nonprofit. Their goal this year was to raise around $10,000.

“I mean at this point we are probably a good bit over that we won’t know till we do it on Tuesday and everything settles,” Neudecker said.

While the bazaar has come to an end on Sunday., you can always plan to attend next year.

