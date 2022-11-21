How To Brine a Turkey With Gulf Coast State College Culinary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With Thanksgiving only a few days away, the pressure to cook that perfect turkey is growing. Chef Denise Crider with Gulf Stage College’s Culinary Program is here to help.

Chef Crider stopped by NewsChannel 7 Today to show viewers how to brine a turkey and make it the perfect center of your holiday meal. She says the key to a good bird is moisture and while injecting a turkey also works, this way gives you more control of the flavors.

A basic brine consists of a cup of sugar and a cup of salt, but this recipe is jazzed up a bit with the secret ingredient being apple cider. This morning, Chef Crider used a 5-gallon container to really be able to submerge the breast of the turkey. So, make some room in the fridge and let it sit for 24 hours to see just how tasty this bird can be.

Gulf Coast State College Culinary Program is one of the top three programs in the state and also offers community classes throughout the year. Check out the events calendar here for more information.

To learn how to brine a turkey, watch the videos attached and try out the recipe listed below.

Chef Crider’s Turkey Brine Recipe:

Ingredients:

· 1/2 Gallon Water in a large pot · 1 Small Bag of Ice · 1 Cup Kosher Salt · 1 Cup Brown Sugar · 5 Cloves Smashed Garlic · 1 Tbsp Black Peppercorns · 6 Bay Leaves · 1 Bunch Each Rosemary, Sage and Thyme · 2 Large Onions, peeled and rough chopped · 4 Carrots, peeled and rough chopped · 6 Ribs Celery, rough chopped · 1 Orange · 2 Lemons · 2 Cups Apple Cide

Method:

1. Bring 1/2 gal of water to a boil Ø Add Salt and Sugar, stir to dissolve

2. Add garlic, peppercorns, bay leaves, rosemary, thyme, sage, onions, carrots and celery

3. Squeeze juice of orange and lemons directly into brine and add juiced fruit and apple cider

4. Transfer brine to a large (clean/new) 5 gal bucket or large container.

5. Add ice to cool brine. Once cooled, add turkey (breast down) to brine and place in refrigerator for 24 hours.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.