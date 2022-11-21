Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar but we do have some upper-level clouds passing through. Most of them are thin enough to allow for a mix of sun and clouds today.

Otherwise, it’s a chilly start this morning with temperatures slipping into the 30s. A light breeze gives a feels like temperature for most in the low 30s. Be sure to dress warmly for the morning drive. Today’s highs reach the mid 60s and mixed with some sunshine that will be a pleasantly cool feel as opposed to the bitter cold of Sunday.

It’s a part of a gradual warm up ahead in the forecast for this week leading up to Thanksgiving. Mornings will be a bit more tolerable with lows near 50 Tuesday morning and pushing into the mid 50s by midweek. Highs push up into the low 70s by midweek and for Thanksgiving as well.

Rain chances are possible this week, light in nature for Tuesday. We’ll see them return again late Thanksgiving night and into early Black Friday morning as a larger storm system pushes through.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a warmup toward Thanksgiving this week in the 70s.

