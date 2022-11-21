Race day is on at Rosemary Beach

By Alex Joyce
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST
WATERSOUND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Annual 30A 10K Thanksgiving Race is back for its 11th year.

“Oh we’re so excited,” Karen Meadows, Race Director, said. “The race takes place in Rosemary Beach and it starts at 7:30 a.m. with our 10K.”

The race is almost full, but there’s still time to join in on the fun.

“They can register at 30a10k.com,” Meadows said. “Registration is still open but we think we’re going to sell out so I advise people to register soon.”

Runners who have signed up can pick up their race packets on Wednesday.

“We’re right here at the Big Chill on 30A near Watersound,” Chris Fields, Volunteer Race Director, said. “Wednesday, basically eight hours, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Please come pick up your bib and your t shirt and enjoy all the things we have to offer here.”

Each year race organizers select local charities to donate proceeds to.

“We’ve given over $650,000 to local charities in 11 years,” Meadows said. “We’re hoping for another big year this year.”

This year they selected the following charities: Guardian ad Litem, Caring and Sharing of South Walton, Seaside School Foundation, and the Walton Education Foundation.

Registration ends on Wednesday.

