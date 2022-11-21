Sneads man in critical condition after Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in critical condition after troopers say he was ejected from his vehicle in an accident.

On Monday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash scene on Messer Road at State Road 69.

According to officials, a 36-year-old Sneads man was driving his SUV westbound when he came onto the north shoulder.

The driver attempted to steer the car back into the roadway, then overcorrected to the right, and began to turn over.

FHP says the man was thrown from the vehicle and came to rest in the eastbound lane, and the SUV came to rest in the westbound lane right side up.

We’ll continue to update with more information as it becomes available.

