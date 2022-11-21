Sneads man in critical condition after Jackson County crash

A Sneads man is in critical condition after being ejected from his vehicle in an accident.
A Sneads man is in critical condition after being ejected from his vehicle in an accident.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in critical condition after troopers say he was ejected from his vehicle in an accident.

On Monday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash scene on Messer Road at State Road 69.

According to officials, a 36-year-old Sneads man was driving his SUV westbound when he came onto the north shoulder.

The driver attempted to steer the car back into the roadway, then overcorrected to the right, and began to turn over.

FHP says the man was thrown from the vehicle and came to rest in the eastbound lane, and the SUV came to rest in the westbound lane right side up.

We’ll continue to update with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
A fire sparked inside a Panama City home Nov. 15.
Second family in Bay County loses home to a fire in less than a week
47-year-old Matthew Caylor is asking the judge to consider life in prison.
Man on death row begs for life in prison at Spencer hearing
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
A 15-year-old girl is facing charges after crashing a car in Jackson County that left another...
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured

Latest News

ECP Parking Lot Expansion
Deer Point Drawdown Begins
People who live around Deer Point lake may have noticed a slight change in water levels.
Bay County Utility Services begins the winter drawdown of the Deer Point Reservoir
Finish Line at the 2021 30A 10K
Race day is on at Rosemary Beach