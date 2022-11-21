Traffic crash in Bay County
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies reported a traffic crash early Monday afternoon.
According to BCSO, several vehicles had collided on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th Pl.
As of 12:00, the road was closed.
Officials suggested a detour at E Highway 390 and E Baldwin Road to avoid the area.
We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
