Traffic crash in Bay County

BCSO reported a traffic situation on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th...
BCSO reported a traffic situation on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th PL.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies reported a traffic crash early Monday afternoon.

According to BCSO, several vehicles had collided on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th Pl.

As of 12:00, the road was closed.

Officials suggested a detour at E Highway 390 and E Baldwin Road to avoid the area.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

